Boxing heavyweight Anthony Joshua was present at the current Expo 2020 in Dubai, where he gave us an update on his training camp and his preparations for his reported upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Although it has yet to be confirmed and finalised yet, it's highly likely that the second fight between the pair will take place early this year.

The British boxer was at the event to discuss things boxing, but then it all of a sudden took a rather surprising twist.

As the event was wrapping up, quite literally, Joshua gave the fans a taste of his rapping skills.

The DJ began playing the instrumental to UK grime artist Skepta, with his classic tune that he did with brother JME 'That's Not Me', which AJ began rapping to.

However, Joshua didn’t sing the lyrics to that song, instead rapped the words to grime classic 'Doin' It Again'.

Joshua rapped: "What do you mean, what do you mean? I'm, I'm doing it again. They tried to stop me but I'm doing it again.

"Skepta, yeah, I'm doing it again. Boy better know that I'm doing it again."

The former unified heavyweight then started to laugh while the DJ dropped a couple of air horns.

A bit cringe, no?

The video of Joshua soon went viral and people were soon quick to judge the boxer's rapping.

One person said: "He’s loving it, man."

Another said: "What have I watched?"

And another merely said: "Bars."

It won't be the first time that Joshua and Usyk have met when the fight is formally announced, with the first encounter being comfortably won by the Ukrainian.

So maybe Joshua should focus more on his boxing skills than his rapping skills if he doesn’t want to be embarrassed by Usyk again.

