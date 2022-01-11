Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Reloaded Update: Patch Notes, Release Date and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Reloaded update is on its way and we have all the latest information around the details of the patch notes and when it will be released.

This is the first season since Vanguard was released and a new Warzone map named Caldera was released, and it hasn't had the success that the developers would have wanted it to have.

There are a couple of reasons for this, but the main one has been to the sheer amount of bugs, crashes and issues in the game.

There has been numerous complaints from the gaming community, and hopefully this Reloaded update will sort out a lot of problems and make the game enjoyable again.

Release Date

The Call of Duty community will be over the moon to hear that the update and the patch notes are going to go live immediately.

It has been revealed that they will be live on Tuesday 11th January 2022 in the United States of America. Due to this, it will go live between Tuesday 11th January 2022 and Thursday 13th January 2022.

Patch Notes

The patch notes will go live at the same time as the update, so we do have a bit of time to wait until at least Tuesday 11th January 2022 for them to be revealed.

Due to the issues of Call of Duty Vanguard, players will be hoping that this upcoming update is huge, and if it is, then there will be a lot to cover in the patch notes and it might take a couple of minutes to go through.

Within the patch notes we will see all the weapon buffs and nerfs, as well as the general updates, bug fixes and known issues. Any new weapons, vehicles, operators or maps added to the game will also be in the patch notes.

There will be separate details for Vanguard, Warzone and game mode Zombies, but we will reveal all of them right here.

We will provide all the latest details of the update and patch notes as soon as the patch notes are officially revealed by the developers of Call of Duty Vanguard so be sure to keep an eye on this page at GiveMeSport.

