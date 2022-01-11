Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Over the last few weeks, it has become clear that Seth Rollins is the latest WWE Superstar to have his name changed by the company.

Over the last few weeks, the former WWE Champion has been referred to as Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and it seems like this is more than just a nickname.

The name bar for Rollins on WWE Raw showed his new name, so it seems like this is going to be how WWE refers to him on a permanent basis from now on.

Some have suggested that the name is similar to Bret Hart, who was referred to as Bret 'The Hitman' Hart for much of his wrestling career.

The new name has garnered a mixed reaction from fans online, as while some fans don't mind Rollins' new moniker, others aren't keen in the slightest.

As can be seen below, fans were quick to suggest that the name was "awful", with one even calling the decision "so stupid" on WWE's part.

However, as noted earlier, the new name hasn't been universally disliked by fans, and some really don't seem to mind it.

As can be seen below, one fan pointed out that they didn't really mind the new name, because Rollins has been calling himself that for months on TV.

Another fan put things into context by suggesting that the name change was similar to that of Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

On last night's episode of WWE Raw, it was confirmed that Seth "Freakin" Rollins will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 29.

