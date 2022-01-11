Formula 1: Bernie Ecclestone bemoans lack of Kimi Raikkonen-like characters in sport

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said that the sport needs to find more characters like Kimi Raikkonen, with the Finn retiring from the grid at the end of 2021.

The 2007 world champion's F1 career unfortunately finished with a retirement in Abu Dhabi but he leaves the sport having left an indelible mark on it both thanks to his raw speed and talent and also his forthright and uncompromising way of dealing with media and sponsorship duties.

Indeed, he earned a cult following in the sport that few drivers can say that they have ever had and it's clear that in Ecclestone, 'The Iceman' had a firm supporter too.

Speaking to sport1 in Germany, Ecclestone had this to say:

“Kimi, as a person, is a super guy.

“As a driver, he’s a race driver. He’s what you want: he races [and] doesn’t take an awful lot of notice of people. In fact, he gives them his opinion.

“There aren’t any Kimis today really, I don’t think. That’s the problem,” he continued.

“They’ve all become very, very much [like] a robot, listening and doing what they’re told, rather than doing what they think is the right thing to do.”

Whether it's fair to label the rest of the grid robots is up for debate, because there are some good characters in the field.

Of course, none are like Raikkonen but that is what made Kimi, Kimi - he was unique, and that's how it should be.

Drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz all have good followings for their own reasons, and you'd perhaps not call them robotic either.

