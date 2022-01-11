Genshin Impact, Apex Legends, Minecraft, Final Fantasy: The Most Tweeted About Games in 2021

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact, Apex Legends, Minecraft and Final Fantasy are among the list of the most tweeted about games in 2021.

Twitter Gaming recently confirmed a number of different stats surrounding the gaming community from the past year.

The company also confirmed some other interesting stats as it pertained to 2021, with some massive games and publishers being on the lips (or keyboards) of players over the last 12 months.

Here is the full list of the top 10 most tweeted about games from 2021:

10. Fortnite

It's actually quite surprising to see the massive esports giant Fortnite at the bottom of the pile on this list.

Despite that, Fortnite still continues to be one of the biggest battle royale games in the genre, and it isn't going to be going anywhere anytime soon.

9. Project Sekai (Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku)

This hugely popular Japanese rhythm game for mobile has been a well-discussed topic for gamers over 2021.

The game reached 5 million players in July 2021, and Sega released an English-language version of the game worldwide on December 7, 2021, so it is only likely to get even bigger.

8. Minecraft

It's still one of the biggest games on the planet, and Minecraft is also not set to go anywhere anytime soon.

With the 1.19 version of the game set to be another huge expansion for the world-building title, it's likely that we'll see Minecraft feature on the most talked-about titles of 2022.

7. Knives Out

Knives Out is a PUBG clone that has been doing extremely well amongst battle royale fans across the globe.

BlueStacks app player is arguably the best platform (emulator) to play this Android game on your PC or Mac for an immersive gaming experience.

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing was arguably the MVP game when the COVID-19 lockdowns first began in 2020, and the popular Nintendo franchise is still being discussed over a year later.

Whilst the love for the game continues to grow, it is likely that this title won't be on the most talked-about games next year as Nintendo will be stopping updates fairly soon.

5. Fate/Grand Order

This turn-based combat game sees players take the role of a Master and summon Servants to battle enemies.

Fate/Grand Order has been a major title in Japan for quite some years, and the gacha mechanic for collecting new Servants has helped to keep players returning to the mobile behemoth.

4. Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy has always been a huge franchise, and with the expectations of Final Fantasy 16 and the runaway success of FFVII The First SOLDIER, it's no surprise that the franchise sits at the number 4 slot on this list.

It's likely that the series will continue to get even more discussion around it throughout 2022.

3. Ensemble Stars!

Ensemble Stars! is a massively popular title in Japan. The mobile app has two versions: Ensemble Stars!! Basic, which is an idol-training game, and Ensemble Stars!! Music, a rhythm game.

Both versions of the game have different styles of gameplay, but otherwise share the same story, characters, and cards. This is likely to remain a massive title for some time.

2. Apex Legends

Another title with a huge community and a healthy amount of leaks being supplied almost daily, it's no surprise that Apex Legends comes in at number two on this list.

With the FPS title still gaining in popularity and the player base getting even bigger, it would not be a surprise to see the game in a similar position in 2022's most talked-about games list.

1. Genshin Impact

It's no surprise that the miHoYo multiplayer giant is the most tweeted about game of 2021. The community surrounding GI is huge, and the amount of content that gets leaked during Beta events and even beforehand continues to thrive.

We're expecting the miHoYo title to still be in the same position when it comes to the end of 2022, with even more Updates set to grow the game further.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest Genshin Impact, Apex Legends, Final Fantasy News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

