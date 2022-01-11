Mick Schumacher: Haas star reflects on first season and makes positive claim over mistakes

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mick Schumacher has said that whilst it is okay to get angry about mistakes, he does not dwell on them for too long and instead looks to use them as fuel for growth in terms of his driving talent.

The young German embarked on his first season in Formula 1 in 2021 and will be relatively pleased with his individual performance.

The Haas car was unfortunately the runt of the litter when it comes to last season's machines and so Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin were consigned to running around at the rear of the field more often than not.

However, Schumacher did all he could to shine with him regularly beating his teammate on Saturdays and Sundays, though he did make a few to-be-expected mistakes during his first campaign at the top level of motorsport.

Overall, though, he thinks 2021 went well enough, and he has said that he has made sure he has used said errors as a way of learning, rather than letting them get to him too much:

“I think that you can definitely get angry about it,” he said to Motorsport-Magazin.com.

“But I don’t dwell on it too long. I am not extremely annoyed about any mistake, because mistakes are there to be learned and everything is part of the development.”

“It’s better that this happened to me now when we weren’t racing for points, than if next year things went the way we’d like and then, stupidly, it happened,” he added.

He makes a good point at the end there. Whilst Haas did not have the budget to be letting their drivers throw the car in the wall too often, they were not going for points in any race last season and so at least in that sense things didn't cost them too greatly.

2022 needs to be a better year for the team, though, and both Schumacher and Mazepin will be eager to see that play out.

