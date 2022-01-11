Among Us VR: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Large segments of gamers around the world are getting hugely excited about Among Us VR as the ultimate tale of trust and betrayal will be experienced in an all-new way.

If you've played the standard game before, at some point will have lost trust in the people that are closest to you, with this game known to break up friendships due to this being the top tier social deception series.

In what an initially a hugely exciting 2D game, Innersloth, the game's developers, are aiming to take Among Us to the next level with an even more immersive venture with the introduction of Virtual Reality (VR) gaming to the series.

We've seen many titles across the gaming industry take a step towards VR, with the likes of Arizona Sunshine, Batman: Arkham VR and Fallout 4 VR making the jump.

Among Us is set to join them and fans of the series are desperate to find out when the game will be launched.

Among Us VR Release Date

In what has easily been one of the biggest multiplayer titles of recent years, Crewmates are desperate to get back to The Skeld and scope out those pesky Imposters.

That being said, Innersloth has not provided any details, at the time of writing, concerning when Among Us VR will be released.

The only information that they revealed during The Game Awards was that the release date "will be announced at a later date."

We are not expecting to hear any further details regarding this until the spring, maybe even summer, depending on how Innersloth are getting on as far as development is concerned with COVID-19 still taking its hold on the gaming industry as a whole.

With this in mind, this article will be updated as soon as more details come to light in the coming days, weeks and months ahead! Stick with us and we will smash that button and call an emergency meeting if we have news!

