MGCM Magical Girls: Release Date, Platforms and Everything You Need to Know

MGCM Magical Girls is an upcoming release from Gae Mobile Limited, with the maiden-themed RPG set to be unveiled shortly.

The game requires players to work together with a group of magical girls in order to "drive out the darkness" and defeat the litany of demons who are plaguing the in-game city.

As the main protagonist of the story, players will have to guide and fight alongside the 12 magical girls and befriend them on their journey through the game.

Here is everything you need to know about MGCM Magical Girls, including the release date, platforms that you can play the title on and more.

Release Date

Although the official release date has not been confirmed for the game, players can now sign-up for the pre-registration event.

MCGM Magical Girls is a free-to-play title that will feature in-app purchases, and players can sign up for pre-registration now via the game's official website.

Platforms

MGCM Magical Girls will be released on both iOS and Android devices, with the game available to download on the Google Play store as well as the Apple App Store.

The pre-order section for the game confirms that the following will be part of the upcoming title:

[Stop the Collapse!]

Enter a world full of magical girls! As the protagonist of this story, you must guide and fight alongside the 12 magical girls you befriend on your journey. Strengthen your bonds and help the girls reach their potential as you explore infinite possibilities.

Combine your skills with unique strategies using the special skills of each girl to achieve victory!

[Music]

The theme song and the in-game interlude are sung by the popular idol group "GOTOTHEBEDS" of WACK Music Company and are led by Watanabe Junnosuke!

In addition, the songs above and the in-game BGM are produced by the SCRAMBLES team led by Matsukuma Minta!

Rock & Pop music help accelerate the world of “MGCM”!

[Other Features]

For battles, the “Automatic Battle Function” and the “Weekly Skip Function” will make your daily gaming experience fast and easy!

Play the ground-breaking single-player mission "Demon Babel" and encounter strong enemies as you climb to the top!

Discuss the best strategy for “Huge Devil Slaying [Purakufape]” with others and aim for the highest score!

Prove your greatness by utilizing the best strategy in the PvP mode “Survivor”.

Take advantage of the Super-long named Idle-Expedition quest ”Unbelievable Discovery in the Outworld” and get amazing rewards, easily.

Challenge yourself with the difficult “Fantasy Realm” feature. Use everything you have learned to become the strongest!

[Recommended configuration]

IOS: iPhone6S or newer, iOS11 and above.

It is recommended to download the app using Wi-Fi.

