Floyd Mayweather is arguably one of the greatest boxers the sport has ever seen, and over the years he has fought some of the biggest names in the boxing world.

The American has never lost a professional bout, despite taking to the ring a remarkable 50 times, and just over half of his wins have come by way of knockout.

You can argue that what he's done in recent years tarnishes his legacy a tad, we're talking the fights against Conor McGregor, Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul, but one thing is for sure, he will go down as a boxing legend and prime Mayweather was a serious, serious talent.

One of the big names that Mayweather has shared the ring with is Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Mayweather managed to secure the win in the 2013 fight via majority decision in front of a sold out crowd in Nevada.

Both Mayweather and Canelo brought their A game on the night, however, the American stood out for his flawless defence and, in truth, made his opponent look like an amateur, something that was actually said on commentary during the encounter.

This has also been highlighted and reminded in a recent video posted by ESPN Ringside, that has since gone viral on Twitter.

Canelo tried on several occasions to land big right-handed blows to Floyd, but the American was too agile and dodged most of his opponent's big punches.

Mayweather would duck and drop his shoulders in order to avoid punches from the Mexican and would do so with apparent ease.

We hear the commentator say: "Mayweather is making Canelo look like an amateur."

He also says: "Folks, you are watching one of the greatest fighters in the history of boxing."

For his amazing defence, this is why people claim Mayweather is the greatest boxer of all time or is certainly up there with the likes of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

Canelo can still be proud that he went the rounds with Mayweather and the fight will go down as one of the best boxing bouts ever.

It also must be said just how elite Canelo has gone on to be since this fight, and is arguably in the GOAT conversation himself now.

