Spurs vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

A huge clash is approaching as Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea go head to head in the Carabao Cup and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides have already met in this competition in the semi-final first leg, and we saw Chelsea pick up an easy 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

With the fixtures becoming huge for both sides as they look to climb the table, getting to the final of the League Cup would give them both a good morale boost, so there is a lot at stake.

Despite Conte having a lot to do in the second leg, Spurs have been a lot better at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since his arrival, so it will be very interesting to see the encounter between the two fierce rivals.

Here is all you need to know about Spurs vs Chelsea:

Date & Time

Chelsea take on Spurs on Wednesday 12th January 2022 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The match will start at 7:45pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Spurs vs Chelsea will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage will start from 7:00pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Team News

Chelsea are somewhat boosted as Cezar Azipilcueta, Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante are all looking likely to return from injury; however, they are still without Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Edouard Mendy.

Meanwhile Spurs could be without Heung-Min Son as the South Korean faces a late fitness test. Cristian Romero and Steven Bergwijn are still injured.

Head to Head

The two sides have met 171 times in the past. Spurs have won 55 times, whilst Chelsea have won 75 times. There have been 41 draws between the two sides.

Last Five Meetings:

29th September 2020: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Chelsea

29th November 2020: Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

4th February 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea

19th September 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea

5th January 2022: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Odds

The betting markets have the game as a close one, and expectedly so.

Spurs to win: 7/4

Draw: 23/10

Chelsea to win: 6/4

Prediction

This game has a huge rivalry and being a London derby, form goes out the window. What we do know is that this game should be a really entertaining spectacle and there should be a fair few goals on the night.

Prediction: Spurs 2-3 Chelsea

