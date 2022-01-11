Battlefield 2042 Season 1: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 is on the way and huge segments of the gaming community are getting excited for what the developers have up their sleeves as far as new content is concerned.

The iconic first-person shooter had a difficult start to life following its release last year with many unhappy with the number of in-game bugs, glitches and crashes that were taking place.

As a result, this saw EA and DICE receive intense scrutiny on critique websites such as Metacritic where the game scored just 68 and received a user score of 2.1.

As a result, those that have stuck with Battlefield 2042 will be wanting to know what is hiding up DICE's sleeve and what new content is on the way.

x

Read more: Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Release Date, Leaks, Specialist, Battle Pass, Update, Price And More

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Release Date

At the time of writing, no official release date has yet to be confirmed by either EA or DICE regarding when Season 1 will be coming to Battlefield 2042.

Despite this, data miners (via @temporyal) have uncovered that Season 1 could arrive on the game in March 2022.

However, this was stressed that this could change depending on developmental matters and whether they can keep to their schedule.

According to the leak, new weekly missions will be introduced during Season 1 along with an entirely new map. But with information still limited, there is not much to go off at this time.

With this in mind, we will update this article over the coming days, weeks and months ahead as soon as more information emerges on the launch date of Season 1.

So, stick with us, stock up, let's get ready to move towards Season 1!

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

Battlefield 2042 fans! What are your thoughts on the arrival of Season 1? Are there any new elements that you would like to see? What about aspects of the game that you want to be removed? Feel free to get in touch with us and let us know!

You can find all of the latest Battlefield 2042 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News