Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Anti-Shield Monsters Being Introduced (Leak)

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is set to be released onto servers in mid-February 2022 but we are already seeing a number of leaks ahead of the official date, including a new report indicating that there will be anti-shield monsters introduced to the game.

Bringing Anti-Shield Monsters into the game will make a significant change to the meta of Genshin Impact, and it has caused quite a stir among the community.

Whilst the leaks cannot be 100% confirmed until the release of the Update proper, it is still massive news ahead of the mid-February launch.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Anti-Shield Monsters that have been leaked ahead of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update going live in mid-February 2022.

Anti-Shield Monsters

The meta of Genshin Impact is set to change massively when the Anti-Shield Monsters, known as Shadowy Husk Monsters, are introduced into the game.

A recent leak has indicated that the monsters will be coming to the game as part of the 2.5 Update, and whilst players initially believed this to be a "filler" update, this will be a massive change in the game.

Noted Genshin Impact leaker Genshin Intel recently confirmed on Twitter that the Shadowy Husk Monsters were going to be added to the Spiral Abyss.

They tweeted: "Shadowy Husk: New type of enemy with three variations (Standard Bearer, Line Breaker, and Defender), to be added to Spiral Abyss and Hyakunin Ikki.

"When their attacks land on a shield, these enemies will generate shield or heal nearby Shadowy Husks."

Fans have had quite the reaction to the news, with some replying to the leaks with their frustration at what will be coming.

One fan wrote: "Way to go, miHoYo. Buff Cryo which is already busted, and keep giving Geo the middle finger by taking away Geo resonance, which is the only thing it has going on. Nerfing the whole element just to nerf Zhongli, one unit."

Another player would comment on players who will want to use Zhongli going forward, as the character will be hampered massively by the changes.

They wrote: "You can still use Zhongli and other Geos though, it doesn't say it'll destroy their shield...

"It's just that the nearby enemies will gain shields (like multiple abyss mages). geo destroys those shields anyway. but... it'll be like a battle of endurance and dodging."

