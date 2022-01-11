Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Novak Djokovic recently won his court appeal against the rescission of his visa after being denied entry into Australia.

The men's world number one was detained at the country's border after his visa did not meet the criteria of the travel restriction policies.

Djokovic had been granted a medical exemption to travel despite Australian laws requiring non-citizens to have full vaccination status in order to cross the border.

The Djokovic visa debacle sparked huge uproar around the world after the Serbian had previously revealed he was "opposed" to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

After winning his appeal against the decision to cancel his visa, the reigning Australian Open champion could now be set to defend his title in Melbourne.

Although, others in similar situations have not been so fortunate.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva, who has been jabbed with Russia's Sputnik vaccine, was not permitted entry into Australia due to the fact it is not recognised by many western countries.

Renata Voráčová was deported just hours before Djokovic won his court case, as she too saw complications with her visa after being granted medical exemption.

Djokovic's situation has seen the likes of Rafael Nadal and Martina Navrátilová air their opinions over the Serbian's decision not to be vaccinated, with the latter claiming she "cannot defend" him.

However, not everyone is opposed to the 20-time Grand Slam winner being allowed to compete at the Australian Open.

After Djokovic posted the news that his visa had been reinstated, Venus Williams commented with support and urged him to go on and win the title.

"Win it all!" the 14-time doubles Grand Slam champion wrote alongside a number of positive emojis.

Djokovic is currently practising at Melbourne Park ahead of the tournament on January 17th, but his participation is still not fully secured.

Australian authorities are reportedly looking into the 34-year-old's declaration form and investigating whether he incorrectly stated he had not travelled in the last 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia, despite having been to Spain in that time to train.

