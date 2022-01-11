Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dillian Whyte will have 'a puncher's chance' when he faces British rival Tyson Fury - but that's about it.

London-born heavyweight Daniel Dubois has spent many hours sparring both men and cannot see how the Jamaican-born fighter will be able to pull off an incredible upset to add the WBC belt to his collection.

Fury, 33, and Whyte, also 33, have been given an extra week to set up the Battle of Britain clash after the purse bids were pushed back following a row over the 80-20 split in favour of the Gypsy King.

But 6ft 5in Dubois gives WBC champion Fury the edge against the Body Snatcher, though he admits anything can happen in the ring.

Fury knocked Deontay Wilder out in the eleventh round of their trilogy fight in Las Vegas last October.

And Dubois told the Lowdown: "Surely Dillian's got a puncher's chance.

"Definitely, he's got a puncher's chance.

"He's worked his way up to the position to challenge.

"I think Fury wins, though. I feel he soaks up punishment and carries on, doesn’t he?

"He’s got a heart, he’s really got a heart and can really fight, but I think Dillian's got a chance."

Dubois is being lined up to face WBA 'Regular' heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan, following his win over Joe Cusumano on the undercard of Jake Paul's fight with Tyron Woodley in August of last year.

And the soft-spoken prodigy of Frank Bruno would be more than happy to fight the American in his own backyard.

Dubois revealed: "That's a fight that's going to happen, that's the fight I want, and that's the title I want. As soon as it was mentioned to me I wanted that fight straight away.

"It could happen this year and I'm more than happy, whether it's in England or the US, wherever.

"I want to get my hands on that title and bring it home and move on. It's a step in the right direction for me."

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Bryan, 32, is trained by Stacey McKinley, a former trainer of Mike Tyson, and promoted by boxing Hall of Fame promoter Don King.

But Dubois, who boasts a record of 17 wins and one defeat, claims he doesn't see anything special in his future opponent.

He insisted: "I've checked him out of course but he's not that impressive to watch or anything like that.

"I see just someone standing in my way potentially if we get it on. I see myself beating him and that's it really. Everyone knows I only fight one way.

"I see myself winning and that's what I'm trained to do. As soon as I get a name, an opponent, I just train to win and bring it home really."

READ MORE: Jake Paul 'would rather fight Tyson Fury' than Tommy Fury after Love Island star pulled out of fight

News Now - Sport News