Tottenham transfer news: Major update on Spurs pursuit of £20m star Adama Traore

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur remain in the driving seat to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore but are facing late competition from Chelsea, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The development comes after it was revealed ‘there’s confidence that a deal can be done’ by Spurs before the January window slams shut.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

It appears as though Antonio Conte is closing in on his first signing since being appointed as the North Londoners' head coach in November.

The Times have revealed that Spurs are in talks to sign Traore in a deal worth £20million.

The report suggests Conte wants to potentially convert Traore into a right wing-back after deciding Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey would prove too costly and Emerson Royal, who only made the £25.8million move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Barcelona in August, does not fit the bill.

It comes after Conte and managing director Fabio Paratici have made Traore a top target.

Traore has entered the final 18 months of his £43,000-per-week contract at Wolves and Fosun, the club's owners, are reluctantly ready to sell the 25-year-old after failing to tie him down to a new deal.

Enter Giveaway

Despite the uncertainty over his future, Traore has made 21 appearances so far this season but failed to register a goal or an assist.

His most recent outing, which could prove to be his final Wolves involvement, came in the FA Cup third round tie with Sheffield United at the weekend. As a result, the winger will be cup-tied if he seals a switch to Spurs.

What has Dean Jones said about Traore?

Jones has confirmed that Spurs remain on course to sign Traore from Wolves during the transfer window.

In fact, the transfer insider has previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the deal to progress over the course of the coming days.

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

However, Jones has warned that one of the North Londoners' rivals are now taking a keen interest in Traore.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Spurs have competition from Chelsea for Adama Traore. They aren’t as advanced as Tottenham."

1 of 10 What year did the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium open? 2017 2018 2019 2020

What happened when Spurs chased Traore during the last transfer window?

Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as Spurs' head coach in the summer after he had departed Wolves at the end of last season.

Having selected Traore 131 times during his stint in the Molineux dugout, it came as no surprise that Nuno was keen to reunite with the lightning quick winger.

However, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein revealed Spurs saw a £30million summer deadline day bid rejected and were unwilling to meet Wolves' demand of £50million.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News