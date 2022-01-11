UFC 272: What Date is the Event?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC 272 is set to be the third numbered UFC event of 2022, but what date is the massive event taking place?

The company will be heading back to the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada for the event, with a big Championship bout already confirmed for the fight card.

Here's everything you need to know about the date and time of UFC 272, emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

UFC 272 Date

UFC 272 is set to take place on Saturday March 5th 2022.

Here are the currently announced bouts for UFC 272, these are of course subject to change based on injury or COVID-19 protocol:

UFC Bantamweight Championship - Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Petr Yan (IC)

- Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Petr Yan (IC) Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Edson Barboza

Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot

Women's Flyweight bout: Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Light Heavyweight bout: Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Women's Strawweight bout: Yan Xiaonan vs. Marina Rodriguez

Lightweight bout: Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Welterweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Petr Yan will be attempting to make his interim UFC Bantamweight Championship the fully-fledged version of the title when he takes on current Champion Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling defeated Yan for the title back at UFC 259 when Yan was disqualified from the fight for hitting a knee to the head of his downed opponent.

Another fight that was previously confirmed for the event was Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski, although this fight had to, unfortunately, be cancelled when Holloway sustained an injury.

We're expecting that there will be a main event confirmed for the card shortly, with Yan vs Sterling the frontrunner at this time.

There have also been rumours of Dustin Poirier getting another fight on this card, so he may well be made the main event if he does end up fighting on the night of UFC 272.

