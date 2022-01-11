Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Mourinho is up to his old tricks again at Roma and has blasted his players for having a ‘psychological collapse’ following a string of poor performances.

It’s been a torrid start to 2022 for the Serie A side, who have lost both their opening games of the year, conceding seven goals in a 48 hour period.

After joining the club last summer, Mourinho received large financial backing from the Roma board but has failed to deliver results on the pitch, with the club now falling to seventh in the league.

Back in October, his side were humiliated in an embarrassing 6-1 loss to Norwegian side FK Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League and have also claimed the unwanted record of losing to all of Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Juventus in the same season for the first time in 30 years.

Serious question marks are starting to arise over their Champions League credentials after the Capitolini staged a stunning collapse to Juventus at the weekend, conceding three goals in the space of seven minutes to lose the game.

Who’s to blame?

While things are looking bleak at Roma, in true Mourinho style, the Portuguese manager has again blamed his player’s lack of mental resilience for his side’s poor form.

But interestingly, this is not the first time the 58-year-old has criticised his team’s character.

In a post on Reddit, u/maradonasummer has encapsulated how The Special One has continually condemned his players for not being psychologically strong enough at all four of his previous managerial positions.

Screenshotting headlines from Mourinho’s time at Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, the post provides a throwback to other occasions where Mourinho has blamed his players for his side’s shortcomings.

Following his second stint at Chelsea, Mourinho took a swipe at the mentality of his players, claiming, per The Telegraph, that the club’s poor league form and his eventual sacking was caused by his players’ inability to cope with the situation.

Before leaving Manchester United, Mourinho butted heads with several squad members, including Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Chris Smalling. But per The Metro, he also questioned whether some players in his squad were able to cope with the mantle of playing for the Red Devils.

During his time at Tottenham, the 58-year-old also said, per Goal, that his team were “not strong enough mentally” to hold onto a 3-0 win against West Ham.

Just as Roma did against Juventus, Spurs conceded a hat-trick of goals in the space of ten minutes to throw away a 3-0 lead against the Hammers.

Deja vu, huh?

New job, same Jose

But like clockwork, Mourinho has once again hit out at the mentality of his current playing cohort at Roma following their loss on Sunday.

In an interview with DAZN, via Football Italia, he said: “It was so good for 70 minutes, then there was this psychological collapse.



“We allowed them back in at 3-2, a team with a strong mentality like Juventus, a strong character. The fear set in, a psychological complex.

"It's not a problem for me having 3-2. It's a problem for them, for my team. At the end of the day, when you're in the s***, you get back on your feet and find your character.

"But there are people in this locker room who are a bit too nice, a bit too weak.”

It seems personality problems are once again becoming a big issue for the former Premier League manager.

