Newcastle recently became the richest club in the world after a Saudi backed takeover saw the end of the Mike Ashley era.

Now furnished with endless sums of cash and the resources of an entire, oil-rich nations, the Magpies will be hoping to finally step out of the mire of mediocrity and onto the global stage where they belong.

First and foremost, however, they need to avoid Premier League relegation to prevent the entire project being set back several years.

January represents their first opportunity to spend their newly-acquired billions but it is already proving to be a tricky task.

Just having the money at hand doesn't guarantee you're going to get it absolutely right in the transfer market - just ask Chelsea and Manchester City.

Now both absolute European giants, Chelsea and City have both been in a similar position to Newcastle so we thought we would have a look at how they faired in the first windows as newly minted clubs.

Chelsea's first transfer window with Abramovic's millions



Chelsea made a whole host of signings as they swooped for Hernan Crespo, Adrian Mutu, Claude Makelele, Joe Cole, Scott Parker, Glen Johnson, Juan Sebastian Veron, Damien Duff and Wayne Bridge.



There was as specific focus on English talent that helped to lay the foundations for the years to come.

Of course, not every signing proved to be an inspired move but acquiring the services of the likes of Makelele and Joe Cole made up for that.

Manchester City's first window Sheikh Mansour's millions

City were far more circumspect than Chelsea but then, their first major window was also during a January winter market.

They also lumped for Premier League experience as they snapped up Shay Given, Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bridge while Nigel De Jong was the only star signed from a foreign club.

It was a slow start but, looking back on it now, it was probably the best way to go about things.

What next for Newcastle?

Despite getting the signing of Kieran Terney quickly over the line, Newcastle have already hit a few bumps in the road this January.

For fans hoping for immediate action, it may be wise to urge patience and caution as, no matter how affluent the baking, these things take time.

Eddie Howe will be weary of getting in the right players rather than bringing in transfers simply for the sake of it.

