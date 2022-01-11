Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barnsley and Barrow delivered one of the most enthralling FA Cup ties in recent history on Saturday afternoon. One Tykes fan will remember it longer than most, though, after he went viral on social media for mockingly comparing a Barrow player to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barnsley eventually triumphed 5-4 after extra-time at Oakwell. However, League Two Barrow did magnificently well just to force the game into additional 30 minutes, having trailed 2-0 on the hour mark with only 10 men, thanks to a first half red card for Tom Beadling.

It's perhaps not surprising, then, that little was expected from the visitors in the final 30 minutes of the match.

This was evident from the reaction of one home supporter when Barrow midfielder Ollie Banks set up to hit a free-kick from well outside the penalty area.

A clip uploaded to Twitter shows the fan scoffing at the idea that Banks might find the back of the net from such range.

"He thinks he’s f***ing Ronaldo," jokes the man to his mate, while the pair prepare to jeer the upcoming set-piece.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

In truth, even the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would probably not have fancied his chances from this distance, especially on current form.

Banks quickly silenced his doubters in the stands, though, with an absolute piledriver into the top corner. The sweetest of strikes, Barnsley goalkeeper had absolutely no chance.

Footage of the fan's incredibly poorly-timed swipe has now been viewed over 1 million times on social media.

You can check it out for yourself below.

Video: Barrow's Ollie Banks scores stunning free-kick seconds after fan mocks him with Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

Barrow's FA Cup journey might be over for this season, but Banks can console himself somewhat with the fact that his thunderous effort has been nominated for BBC Sport's Goal of the Third Round award. At time of writing, the 29-year-old's strike is leading the vote, too.

Barnsley advance to play Huddersfield in the next round early next month. Superstitious followers of the Yorkshire club will be hoping that the fan above keeps his thoughts to himself before set-pieces in the future.

Can you answer these 12 questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell at Manchester United?

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa (Reaction via The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News