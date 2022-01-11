Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Update: Release Date, Cars and Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 update have announced they will be doing seasons and we have all the information around when Series 4 Update will be released and available to play.

The car gaming franchise has been hugely successful for many years and players will be over the moon to hear that the added seasons into the game as this means there will be an abundance of new content.

Following three successful series so far, there is a lot of hype and excitement around what series 4 could entail. There is a lot of high expectations and no doubt the developers will deliver great content.

Car racing games have been a huge part of the gaming industry, and it is massively exciting seeing them evolve over the last few years.

Here is everything you need to know about the Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Update:

Release date

The Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Update should go live around Wednesday 9th February 2022 as that is near the time when Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 ends.

The Horizon 5 Series 4 update will also see lots of limited time events, and these events will need to be done in a set car class.

Be sure to make sure you have cars from all classes to complete the challenges. Make sure you complete the unique challenges as they unlock new cars.

Events

Once the season goes live, the events will be revealed, so be sure to come back to this page as we will be providing all of the details.

Season Pass

A new season means there will be a new season pass, and this will be a certain amount of tiers of content you unlock with rewards.

Season passes are in a lot of games now and this is a good way for developers to keep their games lasting for multiple years instead of a few months.

Season passes mean a lot of new content can be released in the game, and it does feel like quite a new game when a new season comes out.

These rewards vary, but there will be some cars in the new season pass. The rewards in this season pass will only be unveiled on Thursday 9th February 2022.

This upcoming season looks to be very exciting, and no doubt many will be tuning in to play season 4.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News