Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena has confirmed that he has not retired from WWE, and revealed his status for WrestleMania.

John Cena returned to WWE for a huge match at SummerSlam with Roman Reigns in August of last year, and left for Hollywood shortly after the event.

Many speculated that we wouldn't see Cena against until WrestleMania 38, with WWE typically calling upon its biggest stars for the biggest show of the year.

However, Cena has suggested that we may have to wait a little bit longer, as his busy schedule may mean that he misses the two-night event in April.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Cena suggested that if he plans certain roles and gets given certain opportunities, he'll be forced to miss the big show this year.

WrestleMania is usually in late March, early April. I don’t know if I’m going to make it this year. That’s a good conundrum to have because there are a lot of good opportunities coming up, which I would love to take. If all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania.

However, Cena reassured fans that he is far from done in WWE and will be returning to the company for more matches down the line:

I will tell everybody watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas and I’ve far from had my last performance.

This will be music to the ears of WWE and its fanbase, with Cena seemingly finally being appreciated for the fantastic performer that he is.

Cena is preparing for the launch of the new DC Peacemaker series on HBOX Max, with the first three episodes of the show dropping on Thursday.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

News Now - Sport News