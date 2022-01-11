Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Neil Robertson has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Cazoo Masters, despite having a howler of a shot in his match with Scotland’s Anthony McGill.

The fifth seed is looking to win his second Masters title after being crowned champion in 2012 after beating Shaun Murphy 10-6.

He is looking to bounce back after snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan came from behind to defeat him in the final of the World Grand Prix in Coventry.

As the match was tied in the fifth frame and Robertson being a point up, the Australian looked to pot the black ball to keep his hopes of a 147 alive, but instead, missed it completely and potted the white.

The crowd at the Alexandra Palace in London and his opponent certainly found it amusing, and in fairness to Robertson, his facial expressions showed he couldn’t quite believe it as well.

It was an exciting, back and forth match that had both players in the lead at separate points, but Robertson eventually came out on top after taking advantage of some lax play from McGill.

Despite going through, it wasn’t the most remarkable of performances from Robertson, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their opinion, with one user saying: “What is happening with Neil Robertson at the moment, he is playing like he is p***** #masterssnooker”

The Aussie will now face the winner of the all-English tie between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jack Lisowski.

John Higgins vs Mark Williams is the only confirmed tie for the next round as of writing this article after the latter knocked out the defending champion Yan Bingtao.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He did so with the help of a one-handed pot, despite being snookered behind the black ball!

News Now - Sport News