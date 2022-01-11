Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021 Formula 1 season in the most dramatic way imaginable.

Lewis Hamilton looked to be causing to a record-breaking eighth world championship title in Abu Dhabi after snatching the lead off Max Verstappen early in the race.

From that point on it looked as though it would be nothing more than a coronation procession for the British superstar.

However, with only five laps to go, Williams driver Nicholas Latifi crashed forcing the racers to file in behind a safety car while the debris was cleared.

It looked as thought the most-anticipated race of the decade was going to finish in anti-climax before Michael Masi made one of the most controversial call in sporting history.

The race director called the safety car in, allowed five lapped cars to pass Hamilton allowing Verstappen to pull up right behind him before setting the race off again for one, frantic lap.

On a brand new set of tyres, Verstappen pounced, roaring past Hamilton early in the lap before holding off a spirited fight back from the shocked Brit.

Verstappen crossed the line in first as fireworks exploded around the famous Yas Marina Circuit.

A devastated Hamilton showed real class in the aftermath while his incensed Mercedes team thundered into the the stewards pen with two appeals.

They were both batted away and Verstappen was ultimately crowned World Champion.

Now, we look forward to 2022 as the sport continues to grow in popularity and competitiveness.

New fans are popping up all over the globe as Liberty Media's fierce PR campaign gathers speed.

As one of the most glamorous sports in the world, it is no wonder that it captures the imaginations of so many fans but, let's be honest, only a very exclusive club will ever get to sit inside an F1 car.

However, while real deal may be out of reach of the vast majority of us, there are other ways we can get close to experiencing the rush of getting behind the wheel of the multi-million pound machines.

A recent tweet from ESPN shows an incredible VR set up that is just about as good as the real thing.

Incredible.

With responsive pedals, a typical F1 racing wheel and headset that puts you right at the heart of the action, the set up is the dream of every motor-racing fan.

We could genuinely spend hours playing with this incredible piece of kit

Now, as the 2022 season approaches, It remains to be seen whether Hamilton will be back to challenge Verstappen.

The sport would be far worse off without him, and we can only hope he is still just as motivated to break records as he was before.

