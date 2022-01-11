FIFA 22: EA Issue Apology Following Account Hacking Scandal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of FIFA 22 have apologised to players following the recent hacking scandal that has completely swamped the game's Ultimate Team mode.

Many of the Top 100 players currently on the Transfer Profit leaderboard has complained to EA Sports over the fact that millions of Coins and lucrative cards had been taken from their account without their authorisation.

This appeared to be a reoccurring issue that took place since FIFA 22 was released back in October 2021 and the Canadian gaming organisation had been silent on the topic before now.

Major influencers including Twitch streamer Nick (runthefutmarket), was recently hacked which led to a petition doing the rounds, urging EA to do something about the breach of player accounts.

This may have prompted EA to react, but they have finally broken their silence over the ongoing account security issues that are taking place.

FIFA 22 Hacking

EA released a statement admitting that there is a human factor to account security and said that they "must do better" when it comes to protecting customers' details, with staff re-training set to take place to tackle the issues of hacking.

They also estimated that less than 50 accounts have been taken over via phishing techniques - although many gamers suspect this number is greatly underestimated.

EA finished by saying:

"We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience and frustration that this has caused, and that we were unable to share additional details in our original communication last week as we conducted a thorough investigation. Thanks to the whole community for your patience as we continue to address the situation and take corrective actions."

It is good that the community is finally receiving some solid communication on the matter, but many will still be worried about personal details that may have been exposed by phishing and other social engineering methods.

While the apology has ultimately been welcomed, those players that have been hacked may still have uncertainties which could lead to other accounts away from FIFA being hacked, which could be much more serious.

