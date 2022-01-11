Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brittany Bowe has been applauded for giving up her place in the women’s 500m speed skating event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to her teammate Erin Jackson.

Both Bowe and Jackson were competing at the US Olympic Trials in Milwaukee over the weekend.

Jackson, world number one across 500m, was considered the favourite to win the qualifying race across the same distance.

Disaster struck, however. The 29-year-old slipped during the race, and she could only finish third.

The two qualification berths went to Bowe and Kimi Goetz, who finished first and second respectively.

At this point, the 33-year-old Bowe decided to do something incredibly heartwarming for her long-term friend and teammate.

Having already qualified for the 1000m and 1500m, Bowe sacrificed her place in the 500m event at Beijing 2022 to Jackson.

"In my heart, there was never a question that I would do whatever it took – if it came down to me – to get Erin to skate at the Olympics," she said.

"No-one's more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring home Team USA a medal."

Jackson thanked Bowe for her goodwill on Twitter.

"I'm incredibly grateful and humbled by the kindness of Brittany Bowe in helping me to secure a chance at reaching my goals in Beijing 2022," she wrote.

"Definitely not the way I imagined qualifying for my second Olympic team, but I guess I had to one-up my story from the 2018 trials."

Jackson had qualified for the speed skating contest at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics just months after switching from inline skating. She finished 24th in the 500m at the Games.

In November, Jackson became the first black woman to win a speed skating World Cup event.

She went on to win four of eight 500m races last season, and is considered a major gold medal threat at Beijing 2022.

Jackson and Bowe both grew up in Ocala, Florida, and have known each other a long time.

The pair are now hoping for Olympic glory at Beijing 2022, which gets underway on February 4th.

"I was kind of given this gift from a very close friend of mine," said Jackson. "And it would be awesome for both of us to be able to stand on the top of the podium in our races and just kind of share that moment."

