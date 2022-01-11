Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes Austin Theory could be the next face of WWE.

Since Survivor Series and the unmasking of Austin Theory as the man who stole Vince McMahon's gold egg, we've seen Theory in multiple backstage segments with the WWE Chairman as his on-screen protégé.

The interaction has prompted former WWE World Champion Mark Henry to suggest that working directly with Vince McMahon is usually an indication of future success. Pointing to the recent examples of The Rock and Stone Cold Steven Austin who memorably shared storylines with the boss on their way to superstardom.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry claims that Theory is now on that same path.

“I was torn and I ended up with Austin Theory because he’s doing something that very few wrestlers get to do, i.e. play Robin to Batman, which is playing Robin to Vince McMahon. Austin (Stone Cold) did it, The Rock did it, Mankind did it, and you go down the list of guys that had serious interactions with Vince, those storylines with Vince: who did they become? The face of the company, ‘The Guy.'”

“Austin Theory is on that trajectory. He’s young, he can be groomed, he listens, he wants to be great, and he realizes the position is that he is in, and he’s doing what he’s told and he’ll be a star.”

Since moving to Raw in October's draft, Theory has scored notable wins over Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio and last week was announced as a competitor in this month's Royal Rumble match. Where given his recent rub from the very top, you can expect a strong showing from the 24 year-old.

You can also watch all the action at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29 over here in the UK on the WWE Network.

