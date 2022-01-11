Aston Villa transfer news: 26-goal Villa star 'on the market right now', PL rivals keen

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that attacker Anwar El Ghazi has been put up for sale by Aston Villa.

The Dutchman has been a key player for Villa since joining permanently for £8m but has found his opportunities even more limited since Steven Gerrard replaced Dean Smith in the dugout.

What's the latest news with El Ghazi?

Last season, El Ghazi was one of Villa's more important players, a prolific goalscorer and a regular in the starting line-up. In total, he scored an impressive 10 goals in the Premier League, bettered only by Ollie Watkins, who scored 14.

But it's been the complete opposite for him this term. He started the first three top-flight matches but was a casualty of Dean Smith's switch to 3-5-2, with El Ghazi an unused substitute for five straight games at one point.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When Does it Open, When Does it Close, Latest Transfer News and More

Even Smith's departure hasn't helped, though. In Gerrard's eight Premier League fixtures in charge, he's made just three substitute appearances. He did assist John McGinn's goal against Crystal Palace in the first of those, but his only minutes in the league since then was a late cameo against Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that El Ghazi is attracting interest from Everton, who are in advanced talks to sell Lucas Digne to Aston Villa. Elsewhere, he is on West Ham's radar, with David Moyes' hoping to sign an attacker this month to help bolster their numbers.

With El Ghazi seemingly not in Gerrard's plans moving forward, O'Rourke reckons that it's clear Villa are trying to move him on before the window closes.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did O'Rourke say about El Ghazi?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's obviously probably on the market right now. He's not really playing for Aston Villa and to be fair to him, he did ok last season when he was playing, he scored quite a few goals."

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

Would El Ghazi be a miss for Villa?

At one point, El Ghazi was an extremely key figure and was even stepping up to the plate in the absence of Jack Grealish when he was out injured last season.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Aston Villa footballer from the 1990s? Paul Mortimer Jonathan Bewers Carl Tiler Kent Nielsen

But Villa are now well-stocked in the attacking areas. Emiliano Buendia is finally starting to click into gear with two assists in his last five Premier League games, while the loan arrival of Phillipe Coutinho from Barcelona is only likely to push El Ghazi even further down the pecking order.

Then there's Bertrand Traore and even Trezeguet, which means that should El Ghazi leave the Villa Park outfit this window, his absence is unlikely to be felt despite being a good servant to the club, scoring 26 goals in total.

News Now - Sport News