Crystal Palace transfer news: 'Perfect' - 91 G/A target wants to work with Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is someone Aaron Ramsey respects highly and wants to work with, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Juventus midfielder has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Palace just one side who are thought to be keen.

What is the latest news involving Ramsey?

According to Italian outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB, Ramsey is on his way out of the Allianz Stadium and Palace have come forward to sign him.

The 31-year-old joined Juventus from Arsenal back in 2019 on a free transfer and was handed a massive £400,000-a-week contract by the Serie A outfit.

However, he has failed to show that he is worth that kind of money having struggled to nail down a spot in Juventus' team.

Ramsey has struggled with injury since his move to Turin and has made just one league start this season, making it no surprise that he could switch clubs this month.

What has Jones said about Ramsey to Palace?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Ramsey sees Vieira as the perfect person to work with and Palace as a good club.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "Patrick Vieira is somebody he respects highly. At this stage of his career, he sees Vieira as the perfect person to work with and Crystal Palace as a good profile of club based on what they've done so far this season."

Should Ramsey join Palace?

From Ramsey's point of view, joining Palace in this transfer window could be a good move.

The ex-Arsenal star would get the chance to work under an Arsenal legend in Vieira and play for a decent Premier League side, with the Eagles currently sitting just outside the top 10 in the table.

Ideally, he would probably love a return to the Gunners or a transfer to one of the other big six clubs. But given how things have gone at Juventus, that seems unlikely.

As for Palace, it is easy to see why they would want him. He is a midfielder with plenty of Premier League experience, making a total of 262 appearances in the competition. According to Transfermarkt, across all of those games, the 71-cap Wales international delivered 91 goal contributions, showing what he could bring to Vieira's side.

Ramsey's wages and injury record, though, may have some on the Palace board feeling a little uneasy, so it will be interesting to see if they return the kind of love the Welshman has seemingly been showing to Vieira and the south London club.

