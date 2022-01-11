Becky Lynch vs Bayley, Sasha Banks vs Asuka: 8 women's matches WWE should book in 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Every year, women in all areas of sport continue to break boundaries, set records, and chip away at the glass ceiling. Wrestling is no different.

In 2021, we saw Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair make WWE history by becoming the first ever Black women to headline WrestleMania.

Fans also witnessed the return of Becky Lynch, who is one of the company's highest paid stars.

The bar is now higher than ever as an exciting 2022 begins to unfold. Absent stars are set to make their comeback, legends have come out of retirement, and new rivalries are constantly heating up.

GiveMeSport Women has listed eight blockbuster matches WWE should look to schedule this year.

Bella Twins vs Carmella & Queen Zelina

WWE sent shockwaves through the fanbase as the return of Brie and Nikki Bella was recently announced.

The iconic sisters are set to feature in the Women's Royal Rumble match this month, and judging by some teasing social media posts, both Brie and Nikki are hoping to challenge for titles after the pay-per-view.

A Women's Tag Team Championship match involving The Bella Twins will surely be a very in-demand contest. Facing and potentially beating current title holders Carmella and Queen Zelina would be the perfect way for the twins to assert their dominance with the company once again.

With Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H also recently splitting from their alliance, there is space for a new tag team to challenge the champions.

Becky Lynch vs Bayley

Bayley has been out of the ring since July 2021 after she picked up an ACL injury during training. Before she was ruled out of action, she was locked in a fierce feud with Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, her return could be just around the corner following a promising update from the star herself.

Once she is fit and firing, Bayley should be given the opportunity to bounce back in true fashion.

The Role Model has faced Lynch plenty of times in the past, in both solo and tag team matches. If Big Time Becks stills holds the Raw Women's Championship, a clash of heels between her and Bayley could be a thrilling way to reintroduce the star and establish the alpha villain.

Alexa Bliss vs Bianca Belair

Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE on the latest instalment of Monday Night Raw — seemingly taking therapy sessions following the loss of her beloved doll and sidekick Lilly.

Before she took a break from the ring, Bliss was competing for the Raw Women's Championship in a feud with Charlotte Flair.

But with Flair now on SmackDown and some new stars drafted onto the red brand, there are a number of options on the table for Bliss.

Belair's most recent feud with Doudrop has stagnated a little, leaving The EST of WWE free for a new rival. Bliss could fit perfectly into this narrative and it would be a good way to freshen up both characters' storylines.

Naomi vs Charlotte Flair

Since the departure of Toni Storm, The Queen has been without a real title contender. But Naomi has been pushing for her chance and it's about time she finally secured her spot in a blockbuster match.

After a frustrating period of being denied opportunities by Sonya Deville, 2022 could be Naomi's time to really show her glow.

She has won the SmackDown title twice in her career, so she is no stranger to competing at the very top.

Flair is looking all too comfortable as the blue brand champion right now and Naomi certainly has what it takes to dethrone The Queen.

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Natalya & Tamina

The long-awaited return of Bayley could also introduce the comeback of The Boss 'n' Hug Connection.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are two-time winners of the Women's Tag Team Championship and could inject some fresh energy into the competition.

The two work well as a team but have also turned against each other in the past. Reintroducing this partnership would make for great viewing, whether they rekindle their friendship or constantly look to attack one another.

We haven't seen much of Natalya and Tamina since they dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Ripley and Nikki A.S.H in September. A feud between these two teams could benefit all four wrestlers involved in terms of air time.

Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley

Since Ripley teamed up with Nikki A.S.H, fans haven't seen a lot of her individually.

The Nightmare made waves when she won the red brand title just three weeks after making her main roster debut last year — she held the belt for 98 days before dropping it to Flair at Money in the Bank.

Since then, she has mainly been involved in tag team matches, and fans are eager to see more of her as a solo.

The Aussie has now split from the Super Brutality tag team and looks ready to start building herself as an individual performer once again.

Challenging current Raw women's champion Lynch could be the perfect babyface vs heel clash and one that could put Ripley back into the spotlight.

Sasha Banks vs Asuka

Asuka is another figure who has been absent for some months now. A lot of talk is circulating around her return, especially as she is officially a free agent following the latest Draft.

As she was last on Raw, a move to SmackDown could be on the cards as well as a whole spread of new opportunities.

The Empress of Tomorrow is one of WWE's leading female wrestlers and she deserves to return to blockbuster action.

There is no set return date for Asuka yet and with Banks also out with an injury, a comeback clash between the two women could be an ideal scenario for both to set the SmackDown ring alight.

Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

This feud may look dead and buried, but nothing is over when it comes to champions as big as Lynch and Flair.

Fans have been clamouring for another opportunity to see 'Becky Two Belts' in her reign. The only way for this to happen, is if she revisits her strained relationship with former best friend Flair.

In a winner-takes-all clash, these two WWE icons could really bring the heat as they battle it out for ultimate glory.

