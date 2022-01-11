Is Among Us VR Coming to PS4?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The thought of Among Us turning to Virtual Reality (VR) gameplay is generating huge excitement across the gaming community.

Well, that is exactly what's happening! Innersloth, the game's developers, made the announcements during The Games Awards 2021 that there will be an all-new way of experiencing truth and betrayal on the hugely popular multiplayer party game.

If you've missed the Among Us hype train and have no idea what we are talking about, then you are missing out. The game first appeared on the gaming market back in 2018 for iOS and Android and was then followed by PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One launches.

This epic 2D game sees 10 players grouped as Crewmates who must weed out the Imposters that are sabotaging the spaceship and killing fellow players.

Because of this, the thought of this being made 3D will provide an even more immersive experience for all. With next-gen consoles having recently been released, PS4 owners will be hoping that they don't get left in the gaming shadows with fans urgently wanting to find out whether they will be able to play on their VR devices.

Is Among Us on PS4 VR?

(Credit: UploadVR)

At the time of writing, Innersloth have yet to confirm whether Among US VR will be available for PS4 or other platforms.

During their world reveal, they provided little information on this topic and we suspect that they are still working on the game's development, meaning it is too soon for an announcement.

In their official statement on their website, they said:

This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld, with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love. The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course! Now you can really have an emergency meeting together. (Note: VR version won’t be compatible with the original Among Us game, so you’ll only be able to play against other VR beans.)"

They also added that information regarding platform availability will be "announced at a later date," so we will just have to cross our legs and fold our arms as we wait patiently for Innersloth to work their magic.

