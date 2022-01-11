Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last Sunday afternoon, Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted AC Milan's opening goal in a comfortable 3-0 win away at Venezia.

That successful strike took the Swede to eight across all competitions in 2021/22, a fine record for a player who is now 40 years of age.

Zlatan's goal against Venezia also saw him equal one of Cristiano Ronaldo's most impressive footballing records.

The giant striker has now scored against 80 (yes, EIGHTY) different teams in league action throughout the course of his glittering career.

That's the joint-highest total alongside Ronaldo and it's hard to see the pair's tallies being equalled by another footballer for quite some time.

In celebration of Zlatan's latest achievement, Transfermarkt have provided a list of the 10 footballers who have found the back of the net against the most different teams in Europe's top five leagues.

VAR saves Man Utd vs Aston Villa (Football Terrace)

There a few familiar faces who make the cut, including one of Ronaldo's current Manchester United teammates...

The 10 footballers who have scored goals against most different teams

10. Fernando Torres | 189 goals | 61 different teams

9. Alexis Sanchez | 134 goals | 62 different teams

8. Edinson Cavani | 262 goals | 62 different teams

7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | 207 goals | 63 different teams

6. Thierry Henry | 233 goals | 65 different teams

5. Youri Djorkaeff | 136 goals | 68 different teams

4. Edin Dzeko | 209 goals | 69 different teams

3. Jurgen Klinsmann | 204 goals | 75 different teams

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic | 301 goals | 80 different teams

1. Cristiano Ronaldo | 484 goals | 80 different teams

Some legendary figures feature, with Sanchez, Cavani, Aubameyang, Dzeko, Zlatan and Ronaldo all still playing at the very highest level - which means they will all likely add to their totals in the coming years.

There's unsurprisingly no place for Lionel Messi due to the fact that he spent close to two decades at Barcelona before joining Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

All the players on the list above have played in at least three of Europe's top five leagues, with the likes of Zlatan and Henry having featured in four.

This is one record Messi will almost certainly not get anywhere near before hanging up his boots for good...

