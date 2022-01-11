Leeds transfer news: Big claim emerges on £150k p/w target working under Bielsa disciple

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boubacar Kamara joining Leeds United instead of Newcastle United would make a lot of sense, says French football expert Adam White.

Both Premier League outfits are said to be interested in the midfielder, but White believes the former would be a better fit due to parallels between Marseille and Leeds and their respective managers Jorge Sampaoli and Marcelo Bielsa.

What is the latest news involving Kamara?

The Mail on Sunday recently reported that Kamara is indeed a player Leeds like, with the Whites currently in need of a new midfielder.

With Kalvin Phillips out of action until March, Leeds look really light in that area of that pitch, which could force Bielsa's hand this month.

Elsewhere, The Sun have claimed that Newcastle and West Ham are both interested in signing Kamara, who wants a £150,000-a-week contract at his next club.

Enter Giveaway

The £22.5m-rated 22-year-old will be a free agent in the summer when his current deal at the Orange Velodrome expires, so it would not be a shock if Marseille cashed in this month to pick up a fee.

What has White said about Kamara and Leeds?

White has told GIVEMESPORT that it makes a lot more sense for Kamara to join Leeds than Newcastle due to similarities between the Frenchman's current club and the Yorkshire outfit.

Speaking to GMS, the Get French Football News journalist said: "Their ideas [Bielsa and Sampaoli], there are a lot of parallels. He'll be used to that style of football and the style of training.

"So I think if you're talking about the comparison between Leeds and Newcastle, I think Leeds makes a lot more sense."

Leeds are FRAUDULENT! Hear why on The Football Terrace...

Would Kamara be a good signing for Leeds?

Absolutely. They are in need of midfielders and in Kamara, they would have a very promising one with the ability to make an impact now.

Under Sampaoli, who has followed Bielsa closely down the years, the French youngster has proven that he can be a real combative figure in the middle of the park.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Leeds footballer from the 1990s? Peter Haddock John McClelland Andy Williams Mervyn Day

In a 2-0 win against Strasbourg last month, Kamara was in the top five for successful tackles, interceptions and aerial duels won (via WhoScored). He could be a good alternative or partner to Phillips at Elland Road.

If the Marseille academy product really is demanding a £150,000-a-week salary, then that could be a problem for Leeds. But given his quality and potential, signing him is something the Premier League outfit surely have to explore before the transfer window closes.

News Now - Sport News