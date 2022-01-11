Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'interested' in deal for 53 G/A attacker Howe knows well

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in the January transfer window as manager Eddie Howe aims to bolster his forward line, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

With Callum Wilson facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury, the Magpies are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this month.

What is the latest news involving Solanke?

According to The Telegraph, Solanke is one of three forwards who Howe is seriously considering making a move for, with Liverpool's Divock Origi and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah the other options.

Howe has previously worked with Solanke after signing the one-cap England international for Bournemouth back in 2019.

Although he initially struggled on the south coast - scoring just three goals in 32 Premier League appearances throughout his maiden campaign for the club as they suffered relegation - his form has dramatically improved since.

Over the last 18 months, Solanke has bagged 33 goals and provided a further 13 assists in 65 Championship outings, firing his side to the play-offs last term and to the top of the table this time around.

His impressive performances have understandably seen the 6 foot 1 gem linked with a return to the top-flight, and he could be set for a reunion with his former boss.

Downie revealed he has 'been told' that Solanke is on Newcastle's radar as they search for a new striker in January, and said it's a deal he 'could see' happening due to Howe's previous connections.

What has Downie said about Newcastle?

With Newcastle currently languishing in the relegation zone at the halfway stage of the season, it seems as though a new striker has now been prioritised.

The St. James Park outfit have only scored 19 goals in their 19 top-flight fixtures, and Downie has confirmed Solanke is someone they are interested in as they look to solve their attacking issues.

He told GiveMeSport: “I've been told there's interest in Solanke, and I could see Solanke happening, given his previous with Eddie Howe.”

Would Newcastle be a good move for Solanke?

After impressing in various youth teams at boyhood club Chelsea, former manager Jose Mourinho lauded Solanke's talent in 2015, saying: "He’s going to play many Champions League matches".

He also tipped him to become an England regular, but the pacey forward failed to have an impact at Stamford Bridge or at Liverpool after moving to Merseyside in 2017.

After rebuilding his career at Bournemouth, racking up 53 goals and assists for the Cherries, Solanke needs to choose his next club wisely, and a transfer to the North East is one fraught with danger.

Newcastle are currently struggling to create chances and have the lowest Expected Goals in the Premier League (16.7) and may well sign another striker in the summer, given their new-found wealth.

Therefore, Solanke must think long and hard before deciding whether to switch allegiances to Newcastle - should they make a formal offer - as it could prove to be a backward step in the long term.

