Tottenham transfer news: Big update on potential Spurs swoop for £18m England star

Transfer insider Dean Jones has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur are making enquiries about a deal for Manchester United star Jesse Lingard in this transfer window.

Spurs have yet to complete a transfer in January but they have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Adama Traore from Wolves, and Jones has now confirmed that there is interest from the club in signing Lingard.

What’s the latest with Lingard?

He has yet to decide his future, according to Jones, but he has continually been linked with a potential exit from United.

The attacking midfielder came off the bench against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday night, playing the final four minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s side won 1-0.

However, he has struggled immensely for minutes throughout the season, failing to make a single start in the Premier League.

West Ham United have seemed to be at the front of the queue to secure his signature but that deal has yet to happen.

Reports have claimed that the Hammers remain interested in a deal to bring back the attacking midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the London Stadium, scoring nine goals in 16 games.

Football.London reported earlier on Tuesday that Spurs had made enquiries towards Lingard as they tried to gauge his interest in a move to the club; his contract expires at the end of the season and Spurs could try to do a deal in January.

Jones has confirmed the interest although he claims that the club are mainly looking to find out his plans for his future.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “First of all, Spurs are checking out the Lingard situation. It’s in hope more than expectation that he would be available for a transfer.

“As far as I’m told, the player is no closer to deciding his future so that will probably be one that lingers on.”

Would Lingard improve Spurs?

Given that there are suggestions that Dele Alli could leave the club this month, a deal for Lingard would make a lot of sense.

He has plenty of Premier League experience and has made a total of 157 appearances in the top-flight, scoring 29 goals and registering 17 assists.

He is a versatile presence and can play across the forward line, meaning he would provide support in a number of different areas.

He is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt and the England international, who has won 32 caps for his country and scored six goals, would undoubtedly be a decent acquisition.

