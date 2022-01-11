Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wayne Rooney was one of Manchester United's all-time greatest captains and they could seriously use his leadership on the field right now.

Mediocre form, player unrest and questions over Ralf Rangnick’s tactics have dominated headlines over the past few weeks.

While United held out for a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday night in the FA Cup, recent 1-1 Draws to Newcastle, Young Boys, and their demoralising 1-0 loss to Wolves have sounded serious alarms at Old Trafford.

The crisis at the club has left many supporters frustrated with their team’s second-rate performances.

Over the weekend, captain Harry Maguire spoke out to reassure fans that better times were coming but was slammed by ex-player Roy Keane, who questioned the sincerity of the centre-backs rallying call.

In an interview on the club’s website, Maguire had stated that he was “sick of repeating myself, but it can't continue like this. We need to go on a proper run, starting Monday.”

But the defender’s comments were shot down by Keane, who, during ITV Sport’s coverage of Sunday’s FA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, gave a brutally honest opinion of the current United captain.

He said: "I wouldn't listen too much to what Harry has to say.

“I judge a player on what he does on a football pitch, not what rubbish he comes out with about 'we need to stick together.”

Perhaps Keane is right; the club need a leader on the field who will motivate the current crop of players and take ownership of their poor performances.

One such player United fans would love to have back would be their former captain and all-time leading goal scorer Rooney.

And many supporters have been left wishing that the striker was playing in the current United squad after a video resurfaced on Twitter showing the former captain furiously shouting at his teammates after conceding a goal.

Posted by @Burner6ix, the caption reads: “This man would NEVER have let any single player get away with this mediocrity. What I’d do for Wayne Rooney to be back in his prime captaining this side.”

Watch the video below…

The number 10 appears to be holding his teammates accountable for the mistake, something many United fans might argue their current crop of players could use following their recent performances.

But it’s safe to say from the video that Rooney certainly understood what it meant to play for Manchester United.

Supporters have been reacting to the clip online, with many crying out for another player to step up as their former captain used to…

