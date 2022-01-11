Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2018/19 Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool was absolutely incredible.

In the end, it was City who got their hands on English football's biggest prize after a 4-1 win away at Brighton on the final day of the season, which was their 14th consecutive victory.

Pep Guardiola's side finished on a whopping 98 points, with Liverpool just one behind on 97.

The Reds lost just a single game in the 2018/19 Premier League season, but their seven draws compared to City's two meant they had to settle for the runner-up spot.

We may never see a title race quite like it again, as the quality on show week in week out from both teams was virtually superhuman.

City's triumph was made all the more remarkable by the fact that they were without their talisman Kevin De Bruyne for much of the campaign.

The supremely-gifted midfielder featured in only 19 of the team's Premier League matches in 2018/19 and was never really able to get a good run of form going as a result.

But De Bruyne was at least able to play 12 minutes in the match that won the title versus Brighton and after that game, he delivered some comedy gold while celebrating the Citizens' success.

The Belgian was caught on camera jokingly calling Guardiola a "s**t coach", humorously adding that all the Spaniard does is win.

Video: De Bruyne's funny remark to Pep after 2018/19 title win

You cheeky boy, Kev.

The Belgian maestro was spot on when he said all Guardiola does is win, though.

His managerial record is scarily good, the former Barcelona boss amassing 545 wins from 732 official matches at the time of writing, per Transfermarkt.

Guardiola's teams have also scored 1866 goals while only conceding 591, numbers that almost beggar belief.

There's no doubt about it, Pep is in the conversation to be labelled the best manager in history and you feel there's still a lot more to come from a man who simply has to be referred to as a 'genius'.

