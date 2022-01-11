West Ham transfer news: Big update emerges on David Moyes' pursuit of 6'3 PL star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones insists that West Ham United would find it easier to do a deal to sign Nathaniel Phillips from Liverpool than James Tarkowski from Burnley.

The club are continuing to pursue a central defender this month, according to reports, with David Moyes keen to find cover after both Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna were ruled out through injury.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

They currently sit fifth in the Premier League table but they are just one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Over the weekend, the Hammers beat Leeds United to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup and will take on Norwich City in the league in midweek before again taking on Leeds in the Premier League.

The Hammers will be hoping to continue their push for Champions League qualification and there are reports that they are trying to strengthen the squad this month.

David Moyes has confirmed as much in a press conference, and the Hammers have been linked with both 6ft 3in Phillips, who has been hailed as a "monster" by Jurgen Klopp, and Tarkowski.

The former has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool and has yet to play a single minute in the Premier League, while Tarkowski remains central to Burnley, making 18 appearances in all competitions.

He remains Burnley’s captain and Jones insists that the Hammers would find it much easier to sign Phillips this month if they are to table bids for both players.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "Phillips would be the easier deal but let’s see what happens as there are a couple of other options being explored now as well."

Should West Ham sign Phillips?

Not necessarily.

Just because it’s the easier deal to do does not mean it’s the right one.

Reports have suggested that Phillips has a £15m asking price, which is only £5m less than that of Tarkowski.

If those are the prices, the Hammers could surely find £5m from somewhere to convince Tarkowski to move to the London Stadium, especially when it comes to securing a top-tier central defender.

He has played 175 times in the Premier League; Phillips has played 17 times, and remains a largely untested presence in the top-flight, as he has never been anything more than a back-up.

The deal to do here is for Tarkowski, whether it’s difficult or not.

