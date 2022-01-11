Celtic transfer news: 'Absolutely' - Big claim emerges over 111 G/A Hoops target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic target Zinedine Ferhat would 'absolutely' make an impact in Scottish football should he make the switch from Nimes Olympique, according to journalist Adam White.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Ligue 2 outfit in recent weeks, with Montpellier and St Etienne also listed as potential suitors for the flying winger.

What is the latest news involving Ferhat?

According to French outlet Objectif Gard (as relayed by the Daily Record), Ferhat has reportedly attempted to force a January transfer move by taking matters into his own hands.

The report claims that the Algeria international - who is out of contract in the summer - refused to attend training recently, returning to his homeland instead to 'recharge his batteries'.

Ferhat is believed to have told his agent to find him a new club over the coming weeks and is now free to speak to any interested party and arrange a pre-contract move.

And the creative talent is unlikely to be short of options after scoring 29 goals and providing 82 assists in 311 appearances throughout his career.

This season has been a disappointment for Ferhat, though. He's failed to contribute a single goal or assist in seven outings and hasn't featured for Nimes since October as he edges towards the exit door.

Nevertheless, White is convinced that the right-winger would make his mark upon the Scottish Premiership, if he is to join the Hoops this winter.

What has White said about Ferhat?

Ferhat enjoyed one of his most productive campaigns ever last term, racking up 16 goal contributions in 33 Ligue 1 fixtures.

However, he was unable to prevent Nimes' relegation from the top-flight and now appears set to seek pastures new.

White believes the African's talent could see him have an 'impact' in the SPFL after he was also linked with fierce rivals Rangers last year.

He told GiveMeSport: “Yeah, I think absolutely he would make an impact in Scottish Football. Interestingly, Rangers were also quite heavily linked with him last year.”

Do Celtic need another winger?

Ange Postecoglou's reign has started in impressive fashion, with the 56-year-old tactician picking up the first piece of available silverware already, winning the Scottish League Cup in December.

Despite that, the Glasgow giants are currently sitting six points behind Rangers in the top-flight table, leaving plenty of room for improvement.

And the right-side of attack may be an area that Postecoglou plans to strengthen throughout January after struggling for consistency in that position throughout the first half of the campaign.

The ageing James Forrest and youngster Liel Abada have been the regular selections for Celtic so far, but Postecoglou may be tempted to pick up someone in their prime to challenge the Gers between now and May.

