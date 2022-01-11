Tottenham transfer news: Spurs tipped to target £54.2m star Zidane called 'the future'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic could be a possible target for Tottenham this month, says transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, and O'Rourke believes he is someone who could also become of interest to Tottenham.

What is the latest news involving Jovic?

NewcastleWorld recently reported that the Magpies have discussed Jovic's name and a loan move could now be in the offing.

The Serbian's £52.4m transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid has not quite worked out, so perhaps a move is in his best interest.

He scored just two goals in his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu before rejoining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan to try and resurrect his career.

Jovic has since returned to Real Madrid, but things have not drastically improved. This season, he has yet to start a La Liga game, showing how far he is from being one of the first names on Carlo Ancelotti's team sheet.

What has O'Rourke said about Jovic to Tottenham?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that Jovic could be someone Tottenham try to sign in this transfer window.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "Luka Jovic at Real Madrid, who's really struggled to hold down a place in the Madrid team, he could be a possible target for Spurs in the window."

Should Tottenham make a move for Jovic?

If he becomes available, it is something Spurs should certainly explore. There is certainly a player in there, with Jovic in absolutely devastating form back in the 2018/19 season.

That campaign, the Serbia international scored 27 goals in all competitions, with 10 of those coming in the Europa League as Eintracht Frankfurt managed to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

They played Tottenham's fierce rivals Chelsea in that round, with Jovic scoring in both legs, so it will not be hard for Spurs fans to get behind him if he joins.

Most importantly, though, he would offer an alternative to Harry Kane. The England captain is currently the only senior centre-forward in the north London club's squad, so Antonio Conte could probably really do with the arrival of a new No.9.

Jovic is still young; there is time to turn things around at the Bernabeu. "He is the future," his former boss Zinedine Zidane once said, while Lionel Messi previously described him as a "magical player".

But if either Jovic or Real Madrid are unwilling to wait, then perhaps a move to Tottenham is something that would work for all parties.

