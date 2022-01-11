Arsenal transfer news: Massive club could solve £56m Mikel Arteta headache this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal may be able to offload outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Juventus as a result of Federico Chiesa's long-term injury, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Serie A giants Juve have suffered a major blow after it was confirmed Chiesa will require surgery on a torn ligament injury picked up in the weekend win over Roma, likely ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

What's the latest news involving Aubameyang?

Aubameyang penned a three-year contract worth close to £55million less than 18 months ago but he is now surplus to requirements after a recent falling out with boss Mikel Arteta.

The 62-cap Gabon international was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last month, with Arteta revealing the decision was taken after a disciplinary breach by the frontman.

Aubameyang has not been involved in a matchday squad since and it has emerged that the Gunners are so desperate to get him off their books that they have made his availability known to potential suitors.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport revealed last month, prior to the opening of the transfer window, that Juventus were interested in offering the 32-year-old an escape route from the Emirates Stadium.

The report suggests Juve would prefer to take Aubameyang on loan for the remainder of the season before making a decision on his long-term future in the summer.

However, with the former Borussia Dortmund man being Arsenal's highest earner and no longer in Arteta's plans, it is expected that the North Londoners would favour sanctioning a permanent deal.

What has Dean Jones said about Aubameyang?

Jones has confirmed that Juventus were given the opportunity to take Aubameyang to Serie A last month.

Although the Turin-based side failed to take advantage at the time, the transfer insider reckons they could consider making their move now.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Aubameyang was offered to Juventus a couple of weeks ago and they weren’t really interested but this injury to Chiesa might change everything.

"If they need a top level replacement at short notice, he’s one of very few that are available.

"This might yet be a way for Arsenal to offload him."

How does Aubameyang's record in an Arsenal shirt stack up?

Arsenal forked out a then-club record fee of £56million to sign Aubameyang from German giants Dortmund close to four years ago.

He has gone on to make 165 appearances for the Gunners, racking up 92 goals and 29 assists along the way.

However, prior to his exile, Aubameyang had only found the back of the net seven times this term.

The striker, who has entered the final 18 months of his contract, has won the FA Cup and Community Shield during his stint at the Emirates Stadium.

