Elland Road transfer news: Leeds 'could come back' for 49-cap target in 'cheaper deal'

Leeds United could return for Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Whites were originally linked with the 26-year-old during the summer as Marcelo Bielsa searched for engine room options capable of strengthening his first-team squad.

What is the latest news involving Leeds?

Italian publication La Nuova Sardegna even claimed in June Leeds were prepared to match Nandez's €36 million (£31m) release clause in order to bring him to Elland Road, but no formal offer ever materialised.

But TuttoMercatoWeb have now claimed the diminutive dynamo could be available for as little as €20m (£16.6m). And that could spark Leeds into action once again.

Bielsa's charges have struggled to compete in the middle of the park, largely due to the injury issues picked up by Kalvin Phillips and the drop-off in form suffered by Mateusz Klich.

Phillips has been ruled out of action until March after picking up a hamstring injury, while Klich has achieved a WhoScored season rating of just 6.46 after putting in a string of underwhelming displays this term.

That has left Adam Forshaw to pull the strings in the midfield, and Leeds may need some extra cover and competition if they're to remain above the relegation zone come May.

Several names have been linked with an imminent move to Elland Road, with the likes of Ronaldo Vieira, John Swift and Ross Barkley amongst the players who are reportedly being considered.

However, O'Rourke has now suggested that Leeds could attempt to prise Nandez away from Cagliari once again this winter if they believe a cheaper deal can be struck.

What has O'Rourke said about Nandez?

If the west Yorkshire outfit were to match the 49-cap Uruguay international's £31m release clause, then he would become the club's record purchase.

Therefore, it's understandable why Leeds were cautious about splashing out such a substantial sum. But with the fee now dramatically lowered, O'Rourke believes they may move for Nandez due to the fresh demands.

He told GiveMeSport: “I think they tried to sign him from Cagliari in the summer but weren't able to. So, if they think they can get him on a cheaper deal this January, there's a real possibility that they maybe could come back in for him.”

Would Nandez be a good signing for Leeds?

With Cagliari currently sitting in the Serie A relegation zone, they may find it difficult to keep hold of their prized asset for the duration of the winter window.

Nandez has been Gli Isolani's star performer this term, averaging two tackles and 1.5 dribbles per league game, the highest tallies when compared to his teammates.

The South American has also contributed two assists and 1.1 key passes throughout 2021/22, highlighting the quality he would bring to Leeds.

