West Ham transfer news: David Moyes eyeing 'clinical' £16.6m star compared to Gary Lineker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham target Mohamed Bayo is more like Gary Lineker than Luis Suarez, says Ligue 1 expert Adam White.

The Hammers have been linked with a move for the Clermont Foot striker, who has been compared to former Barcelona and Liverpool forward Suarez.

What is the latest news involving Bayo?

French outlet le10sport reported back in December that West Ham had contacted Clermont over a potential deal for Bayo, with the Ligue 1 club wanting a €20m (£16.6m) fee.

Prior, The Athletic had likened the 23-year-old to Suarez and explained that he is the kind of No.9 who likes being on the ball in the box.

In the first half of Clermont's Ligue 1 campaign this term, Bayo scored an impressive nine goals, including three in his first two games against Bordeaux and Troyes.

Enter Giveaway

Ultimately, given his age, goal record this season and reported price tag, you can see why he would appeal to other clubs.

What has White said about Bayo?

When comparing Bayo to other strikers, though, White thinks there are more parallels between the Clermont man and England legend Lineker than there are with Suarez.

The Get French Football News journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "If you're looking at comparisons, I think someone like Gary Lineker is probably a little bit better for Mohamed Bayo because he's sort of a No.9, very good movement and on his day, a very clinical finisher."

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

Should West Ham sign Bayo?

West Ham have big ambitions this season as they look to qualify for the Champions League, so they need to sign a new centre-forward this month.

As things stand, Michail Antonio is the only real option David Moyes has when it comes to picking a No.9 for his team. Furthermore, bringing in Bayo would be a good move.

Just over £15m for a striker who has potential and can provide cover now does not sound like a terrible deal.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure West Ham United footballer from the 1990s? Stuart Slater Jimmy Quinn Colin Foster Mike Small

Up front, though, is not the only position Moyes will need to strengthen this month if West Ham are to accomplish their goals.

Central defence is, of course, also a huge concern for the Scotsman after injuries to both Angelo Ogbonna and summer signing Kurt Zouma.

Ultimately, the Hammers have a lot of work to do in this transfer window. It would be a shock if a new forward like Bayo and at least one new centre-back did not arrive at the London Stadium before the market closes.

News Now - Sport News