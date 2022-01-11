Everton transfer news: Moshiri wants 'superstar feel' amid links with 174-goal massive name

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri likes to have 'that superstar feel to his team' according to journalist Dean Jones, amid links with Inter forward Alexis Sanchez.

The British-Iranian businessman has endured a tricky time at the helm after purchasing 49.9 per cent of shares in February 2016 before buying a majority stake in September of the same year.

What is the latest news involving Everton?

A recent study by F365 revealed that the Toffees have splashed out a whopping net spend of £233.92 million on transfers since the beginning of 2017/18 not including the current January window

That figure was the fifth-highest total out of all the Premier League clubs and would have been higher if Financial Fair Play regulations had not limited Everton's spending power over the summer.

However, Moshiri has very little to show for his extravagant outlay, with the Goodison Park outfit finishing 7th, 8th, 8th, 12th and 10th in the top-flight standings over the last five years.

The likes of Alex Iwobi, Davy Klaassen and Theo Walcott all arrived on Merseyside for big money without much success, and a handful of high-profile stars have also come and gone before they've had chance to make a telling impact.

Wayne Rooney and James Rodriguez signed to much fanfare given their superstar status, but they all failed to produce their best form in an Everton shirt.

And now Sanchez could be the next household name to try his luck on Merseyside after The Sun revealed he has been offered to Rafa Benitez's charges on a free transfer this winter.

What has Jones said about Everton?

The report states that Benitez is eager not to lose either Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January, but if one of the talented duo does depart, then Sanchez is being lined up as a potential replacement.

And Jones has added to the speculation, commenting on how Moshiri likes his sides to have a sprinkling of stardust when possible.

He told GiveMeSport: “We've seen that at various times over Moshiri’s time there that he really does like having that superstar feel to his team if he can get it.”

Would Sanchez be a sensible signing?

Although the Chile international has had a fantastic career, scoring 174 goals and laying on 139 assists in 598 appearances, he's failed to hit top form for quite some time now.

The South American joined Manchester United in January 2018 before moving to Inter on an initial loan 18 months later.

In a combined 132 outings for both clubs, Sanchez has racked up just 49 goal contributions, highlighting how his ability to contribute at the highest level remains, but not at the same level as before.

Therefore, a move for the versatile forward - who is currently earning £175,000-per-week - could prove to be another expensive mistake for Moshiri and Everton.

