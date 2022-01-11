Molineux transfer news: Wolves 'an option' for £27m Lage target 'very likely' to move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are an option for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, says journalist Adam White.

The 24-year-old was a target for Wolves last summer, and White believes he could still end up joining the Midlands club.

How strong was Wolves' interest?

The Premier League outfit were very keen on signing Sanches in the last transfer window. According to Sky Sports, they were in talks with Lille to bring him to Molineux but that eventually broke down.

Elsewhere, The Independent reported that manager Bruno Lage wanted Sanches among other targets, only for his side to miss out in the end.

The £27m-rated Portugal international remained at Lille, but his future at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy still looks far from certain.

Enter Giveaway

Speaking recently in an interview with French outlet L'Equipe (via Daily Mirror), Sanches said: "Who is interested in me? Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested, but I don’t know. I talked to my agent, I know which clubs are calling and which are not, but now I can’t tell.

"Leave in January? I know I’m ready. If an offer comes in."

What has White said about Sanches to Wolves?

While Sanches has been speaking about reported interest from AC Milan and Arsenal, White thinks Wolves are still also an option for the former Bayern Munich man.

The Ligue 1 expert told GIVEMESPORT: "He could be one to go in the window, more likely at Lille than others, but it's the Champions League factor, getting into Europe factor [that makes a January deal difficult].

"I think there are going to be exits from Lille in the summer and he's very, very likely to go - he's planning on. I think the way he's talking, he's planning on leaving and Wolves are an option. The Premier League is an option, but there are a lot of interested parties."

Man United EMBARRASSED by Wolves at Old Trafford! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What would Sanches bring to Wolves?

Described as "technically perfect" by TMW, when you look at Sanches, the first thing that immediately stands out is his dribbling.

In a recent outing against Lyon, he completed six dribbles, which was the most in that game (via WhoScored). It helped him to earn a 7.8 match rating, making him WhoScored's man of the match in that 0-0 draw at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

1 of 15 Which club did Paul Ince start his professional career at? West Ham United Arsenal Watford Brentford

On average, Sanches is managing 2.6 dribbles per league game this season, the most in Jocelyn Gourvennec's squad, so it is quite clear that Wolves would be getting a capable ball carrier and maybe a long-term successor to 35-year-old Joao Moutinho, whose contract is up in the summer.

News Now - Sport News