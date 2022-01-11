Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'seriously considering' deal for £20m 'top player'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea are "seriously considering" making a January move for Adama Traore, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Tottenham are leading the race for the flying Wolves winger, but Jones has revealed that Thomas Tuchel's side are also in the running.

What's the latest news with Traore?

It's clear that Tottenham are pushing hard to sign Traore, who's got just 18 months left on his contract, with Antonio Conte's side confident of completing a £20m deal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have history with Traore, who was once called "unplayable" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Last summer, Tuchel wanted to bolster his attacking options and was interested in the Spanish international, although a deal never quite materialised.

But Jones has revealed that Chelsea are prepared to rival Tottenham for his signature but would want him to play at right wing-back. Traore has predominantly been deployed further forward but does have experience of playing at wing-back when Nuno Espirito Santo was Wolves manager.

The Blues are struggling in the wing-back areas, with Ben Chilwell out long-term with a knee injury, while Reece James has torn his hamstring and is expected to spend a period on the sidelines.

Therefore, Traore, who can play in a number of positions, could be of use to Chelsea. And Jones believes that the Londoners are genuinely keen on him.

What did Jones say about Traore?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "The right wing back role is one they are having to look into, and I'm told he's under serious consideration."

Do Chelsea need Traore?

With no goals and assists in the Premier League this season, it's questionable whether Traore is Chelsea level. But given their current full-back crisis and his general versatility, he could become useful for Tuchel.

Many of their forward players aren't performing at their best, with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech two in particular that are underperforming. The pair have only chipped in with four goals and two assists in 21 top-flight games combined.

But in the short-term, signing Traore would help Cesar Azpilicueta with the workload at right wing-back. The Spanish international is Tuchel's only recognised right wing-back option while James it out injured and Traore, who was described as a "top player" by Bruno Lage this season, could therefore be a solid temporary fix.

