It seems a young Phil Foden was not the biggest fan of Mario Balotelli.

The Italian striker flattered to deceive for much of his time at Manchester City and he's remembered far more for his questionable off-field antics than his performances on the pitch.

There were some highs, including the famous 'Why Always Me?' celebration in the 6-1 victory away at Manchester United in 2011, but Balotelli's attitude issues meant we never saw the best of him in English football on a consistent basis.

And judging by footage that's just emerged online, Foden was one of the many that wasn't overly impressed with the striker's behaviour at City.

While representing the Citizens' academy, the England international - who was apparently just 10 years of age at the time - was asked to give his opinion on Balotelli in an interview with Italian television show Qui Studio a Voi Stadio.

Foden casually replied: "He's a good player but he's got a bad attitude off the pitch."

Video: A 10-year-old Foden gives his opinion on Balotelli

Savage stuff from an even more baby-faced Foden. The video clip also shows that the little maestro's hairstyle has not changed one bit over the past decade or so.

Foden joined City's academy way back in 2009 and now in the present day, he's one of the first-team's most important players.

In 20 appearances across all competitions in 2021/22, the 21-year-old starlet has scored seven goals and assisted a further six.

Foden's campaign thus far has not been all positives, though.

At the end of December, the fleet-footed playmaker and Jack Grealish were punished by Pep Guardiola for going to a nightclub after the team's 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United at the Etihad.

In the next game versus Newcastle United, which the Citizens won 4-0, neither of them played a single minute.

Foden was then recalled to the starting XI for the trip to Brentford, a match in which he scored the only goal in a priceless 1-0 victory.

There are few players in the world more talented than him, but Foden still needs to cut out the odd display of Balotelli-esque attitude.

