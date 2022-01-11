Elland Road transfer news: 'Leeds scouts watching' £10.8m attacker who wants dream PL move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United's scouts have been watching Brenden Aaronson ahead of boss Marcelo Bielsa potentially making a move to bring the attacking midfielder to Elland Road, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Whites have been quiet during the early stages of the transfer window, with no incomings or outgoings, but it looks as though Bielsa has set his sights on one of RB Salzburg's key men.

What's the latest news involving Aaronson?

According to the Sunday People, ahead of the transfer window opening for business, Leeds are interested in signing Aaronson.

The report suggests the 21-year-old's athleticism would make him an ideal recruit given head coach Bielsa's style of play.

Aaronson, who is valued at £10.8million by Transfermarkt, joined Salzburg from Philadelphia Union in 2020 and became the most expensive United States-based homegrown player in Major League Soccer history.

However, Aaronson has already revealed his dream is to play in the Premier League, potentially improving Leeds' chances of being able to prise him away from Austria.

Enter Giveaway

Bielsa is keen to strengthen his midfield options after a hamstring injury picked up in the stalemate with Brentford ruled Kalvin Phillips out for two months.

But Leeds may find it difficult to prise Aaronson away from his current employers before the January transfer window slams shut as Salzburg are reportedly planning to keep the playmaker on their books until the end of the season.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Aaronson?

O'Rourke has confirmed that Aaronson is on Leeds' radar amid links to the creative midfielder.

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

The journalist is aware that Bielsa has been keeping a close eye on Aaronson and even sent those working behind the scenes to Austria in order to get more information before potentially aiming to strike a deal.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "With Aaronson at RB Salzburg, I know Leeds scouts have been watching him."

What would Aaronson add to Leeds' squad?

Despite still being in the early stages of his career, Aaronson has plenty of experience and already notched 15 international caps for the United States.

He also boasts Champions League experience, having helped Salzburg to break through the qualifying rounds this season and then book their place in the last 16 thanks to finishing as the Group G runners-up.

1 of 10 When was Elland Road first built? 1877 1897 1907 1887

In 26 appearances since the campaign got underway, Aaronson has been directly involved in 10 goals.

No Leeds player, barring Raphinha, has found the back of the net more than the American this term.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News