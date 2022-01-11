Spurs transfer news: Levy 'would get money's worth' if Paratici signs 'perfect' £54m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Serie A expert Adam Clancy believes that Daniel Levy would be getting full value for money if Tottenham opt to buy Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni this month.

Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici are hoping to be given the green light by Levy to sign a central defender this month and Clancy reckons that the 22-year-old would be a fine addition.

What's the latest news with Bastoni?

Once Conte was announced as Nuno Espirito Santo's replacement in early-November, reports emerged that Bastoni was on his January wish-list following their time together at Inter Milan.

Tottenham desperately need to improve their defensive options, with Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez, two players that aren't likely to be up to Conte's standards, featuring heavily right now.

Bastoni was a regular in Conte's two seasons at Inter, making 74 outings and helped the Italian giants reach the Europa League final and win Serie A last term.

The Italy international, who made one appearance at Euro 2020, has continued to impress despite Conte's summer exit and has been Inter's best defender this term, according to WhoScored.

In fact, Bastoni has been the third-best performing defender in the whole of Serie A behind Torino's Bremer and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. He's also shown himself as effective in an attacking sense, chipping in with one goal and three assists in 18 top-flight outings this season.

Therefore, Italian specialist Clancy reckons that in terms of money well spent, Tottenham won't get much better than Bastoni.

What did Clancy say about Bastoni?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If you want to sign a player and really get your money's worth, then it's Bastoni, I think he's a perfect defender."

Would Bastoni start for Tottenham?

In each of his three seasons at Inter, Bastoni has operated in a back-three, which bodes well should he move to North London.

Furthermore, he knows exactly what is required to be successful under Conte.

Conte might have six central defensive options at his disposal, but none of which besides Christian Romero would appear on the same level as Bastoni. Therefore, should he swap Inter for Tottenham, he would quite easily climb above the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier in the pecking order, and make one of the three central spots his own.

