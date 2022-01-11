Arsenal transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £31.5m target Ian Wright loves

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has described Arsenal's reported interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as a "strange one" and thinks a deal this month is unlikely.

The north London club are currently being linked with a move for the 23-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options.

What is the latest news involving Luiz?

ESPN reported last month that Luiz is on Arteta's radar, with the Arsenal manager keen to add a holding midfielder to his squad.

The same report states that the Gunners wanted to sign Chelsea star Jorginho 18 months ago when he was surplus to requirements under Frank Lampard. But after having no success there, they have now turned to Luiz to finally address that holding midfield position.

Luiz has played regularly since Steven Gerrard's arrival, starting in Villa's recent FA Cup third round defeat to Manchester United.

Considering that, getting the Brazilian out in this transfer window could prove difficult for Arteta and Arsenal.

What has O'Rourke said about Luiz to Arsenal?

For O'Rourke, Arsenal's interest in Luiz is strange. The transfer insider has also told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks any deal this month is unlikely.

Speaking to GMS, O'Rourke said: "It's a strange one. I think a deal in January is highly unlikely due to [Marvelous] Nakamba's injury."

Do Arsenal need a new midfielder?

From Arteta's perspective, the answer is yes. The Spaniard recently spoke on the subject, telling reporters (via Evening Standard): "Obviously we are going to move and we are going to look for options, because we are very short there.”

With both Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey recently jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations, Arsenal are indeed light in midfield.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also joined AS Roma on loan, so that is another body Arteta is without. Ultimately, it is not hard to see why midfield is a pressing concern for the 39-year-old.

However, it does not look like Luiz will be someone to help ease that. As alluded to by O'Rourke, with Nakamba out injured, you would imagine that Villa will be reluctant to let go of their £31.5m-rated midfielder this month.

Speaking on Wrighty's House last season, Arsenal legend Ian Wright claimed that Luiz is ready to be "one of the best midfield players in the Premier League" and is "underrated", so it looks like the former Manchester City man would be a welcome addition at the Emirates if a deal can be done. But right now that is looking highly unlikely.

