The Novak Djokovic saga has dominated the sporting headlines in recent days.

After travelling down under for to defend his Australian Open title, the Serbian tennis superstar was denied entry into the country despite appearing to have a Covid-19 vaccine exemption.

Djokovic - the number one ranked player in the world - then saw his visa cancelled and he was placed in hotel quarantine in Melbourne as a result.

On Monday, a judge ordered that Djokovic be released from detention, bringing an end to days of legal chaos between the Serbian star and the Australian authorities.

However, there's now even more drama with regards to the biggest sporting story of 2022 so far.

A video of two high-profile Australian news reporters slamming Djokovic in expletive-ridden rants when they thought the cameras were not rolling has been leaked online and the footage is damning.

7News Melbourne presenters Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor really didn't hold back in their assessments of the nine-time Australian Open winner, the former even calling him a "lying, sneaky, a***hole".

Take a look at the controversial footage in question here...

Video: Australian news reporters caught tearing into Djokovic

A full transcript of what was said by the pair in the video above is available to read below (per Daily Mail).

What was actually said?

Rebecca Maddern: "Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky, a***hole.'

Mike Amor: "He's an a***hole."

RM: "Like whatever way you look at it, it's unfortunate that everybody else stuffed up around him."

MA: "That's it, I mean he's an a***hole."

MA: "He got a bullshit f*****g excuse and then fell over his own f*****g lies. It's just what happens, right, that's what happened."

RM: "Yeah. And then, he now then ticking he didn't go to Spain."

MA: "Yeah, yeah."

RM: "It's just like..."

MA: "I think he's going to get away with it."

RM: "Oh, he is. He's going to get away with it."

MA: "I think most fair minded people would say "Look, the bloke's an a***hole". Did we, did they do the right thing by him, I don't know."

RM: "No. I don't think so."

MA: "They f****d it up. That's the problem, isn't it?"

RM: "I don't think, I don't think anything was gained by putting him in (an) immigration hotel."

MA: "No, but the trouble is, how do you justify the person (who is) also on the same plane with him who also has..."

RM: "You can't justify it, but the fact is, life is never fair."

MA: "Yeah."

RM: "Some people fly first class and some people, do you know what, it's never fair."

MA: "Yeah. But that poor Czech girl that was f*****g sent home. Hunted down and sent home."

The leaked footage may end up landing both in a real spot of bother...

